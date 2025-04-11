Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Shares Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 3,628,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 16,302,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Quantum Computing Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $938.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Quantum Computing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum Computing

In other Quantum Computing news, insider Yuping Huang sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $1,696,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,051,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,954,650.88. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

