Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Trading Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.58. Approximately 3,045,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 16,394,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Quantum Computing Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $943.56 million, a PE ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 3.00.

Get Quantum Computing alerts:

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Insider Transactions at Quantum Computing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Yuping Huang sold 200,000 shares of Quantum Computing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $1,696,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,051,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,954,650.88. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 93.3% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum Computing

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.