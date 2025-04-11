Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Shares Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 2,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 11,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Quarterhill to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Quarterhill Stock Up 1.2 %

Quarterhill Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of $110.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

