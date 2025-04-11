Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys 746,172 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 233.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,066,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746,172 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.90. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RealReal news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 113,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $786,027.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,919,673.10. This represents a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 102,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $706,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,666.20. This trade represents a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,283 shares of company stock worth $1,782,153. Company insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on REAL shares. UBS Group cut their target price on RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

