Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ANSYS by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS stock opened at $296.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.94. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.06 and a twelve month high of $363.03.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

