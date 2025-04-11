Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Invests $4.59 Million in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Whirlpool by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,719,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Whirlpool Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE WHR opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.99 and its 200 day moving average is $106.83. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $75.04 and a twelve month high of $135.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -119.45%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

