Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Makes New $3.25 Million Investment in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 590,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th.
Uniti Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.57.
Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.59 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. Analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Uniti Group Company Profile
Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Uniti Group
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Micron Tumbles on Tariff Threat: Risk/Reward Outlook Improves
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Apple: Losing Its Darling Status or a Dip Buying Opportunity?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Is Archer Aviation’s Stock Price Dip a Gift?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.