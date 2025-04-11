Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 419,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in AES by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027,426 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AES by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,948,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,087 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,083,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,964,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in AES by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,416,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,233,000 after buying an additional 571,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of AES in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

AES Stock Down 7.4 %

AES stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

