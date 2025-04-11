Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Bluerock Homes Trust worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bluerock Homes Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bluerock Homes Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Bluerock Homes Trust by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 66,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHM opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $40.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. Bluerock Homes Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc (the Company) was incorporated in Maryland on December 16, 2021. The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States.

