Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes $3.38 Million Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 83,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VKTX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,715,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,629,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,357,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,972 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,464,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,870,000 after purchasing an additional 81,183 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan acquired 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $29,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $29,946. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.84. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $81.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on VKTX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $120.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Viking Therapeutics

About Viking Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.