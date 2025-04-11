Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes $3.38 Million Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 83,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VKTX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,715,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,629,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,357,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,972 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,464,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,870,000 after purchasing an additional 81,183 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan acquired 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $29,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $29,946. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on VKTX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $120.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
