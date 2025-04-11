Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes Position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BITO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 1,184.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,226,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,458 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 371,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 218,898 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,659,000. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 898.4% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 102,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 92,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,021,000.

Shares of BITO opened at $17.31 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

