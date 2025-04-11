Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $240.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $275.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $257.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.43.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $193.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.50. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $155.96 and a one year high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 178.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

