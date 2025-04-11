Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Luc Seraphin Sells 10,000 Shares

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $468,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,767,667.64. The trade was a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 1st, Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $586,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $537,900.00.

Rambus stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $69.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average is $53.98.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on Rambus in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rambus by 442.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,449,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,042,000 after buying an additional 4,445,146 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,999,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $94,368,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $51,500,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

