Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,999,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093,953 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $264,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in Rambus by 40.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,463,000 after purchasing an additional 164,830 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $745,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Rambus by 33.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 172,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 43,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,693,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,559,282.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,064.82. This trade represents a 35.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $308,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,080. This trade represents a 9.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,952 shares of company stock worth $5,969,155. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. StockNews.com cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Rambus Trading Down 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $46.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $69.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.98.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

