Range Resources’ (RRC) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RRC. Truist Financial upped their target price on Range Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

Range Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

RRC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.33. The company had a trading volume of 511,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,568. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.57. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,976,052 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $287,078,000 after buying an additional 371,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Range Resources by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,330,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $263,768,000 after acquiring an additional 624,955 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 6,864,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,968,000 after purchasing an additional 165,242 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,304 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003,299 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,174,000 after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

