Raymond James Decreases Earnings Estimates for Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gibson Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GEI. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.86.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$20.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of C$3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.33. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$19.63 and a 1-year high of C$26.10.

Insider Transactions at Gibson Energy

In other Gibson Energy news, Senior Officer Riley Hicks bought 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,790.00. Also, Director Curtis Philippon purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$530,000.00. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.47%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

