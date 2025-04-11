Raymond James Initiates Coverage on JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $30.39 on Friday. JFrog has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 0.98.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.16 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 11,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $513,386.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,733.94. This trade represents a 6.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $1,112,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,444,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,244,048.96. The trade was a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 426,329 shares of company stock worth $15,053,768. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $32,878,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $30,554,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in JFrog by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,996,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 965,912 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,446,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,000 after purchasing an additional 797,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,322,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

