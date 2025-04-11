Raymond James Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Stock Price

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $40.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.85. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas L. Col bought 5,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,850. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,980,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,265,000 after acquiring an additional 506,491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,991,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,819,000 after purchasing an additional 505,543 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,201,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,541,000 after purchasing an additional 125,827 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,556,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,632,000 after buying an additional 63,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,529,000 after buying an additional 46,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

