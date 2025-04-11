Raymond James Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock Price

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Viant Technology from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Viant Technology Stock Down 6.4 %

Insider Activity at Viant Technology

Shares of DSP opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $836.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.04 and a beta of 1.21. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 14,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $330,246.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,140.80. This trade represents a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Viant Technology by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 341,684 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Viant Technology by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 261,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 171,047 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,022,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 784.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 219,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 141,403 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

