RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Down 6.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.83. 418,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,663,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

RealReal Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $545.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $161,991.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 330,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,807.30. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 102,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $706,463.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,327,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,666.20. This trade represents a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,283 shares of company stock worth $1,782,153 in the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 6,203.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in RealReal by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,373,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,016,000 after acquiring an additional 394,748 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,138,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,275,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,867,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RealReal



The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

