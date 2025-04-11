Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 342.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,539,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,803,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $49,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,318,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,163,000 after purchasing an additional 26,172,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,263,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844,782 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,595,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after buying an additional 1,499,034 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,446,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,958,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after buying an additional 85,370 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.50 to $1.13 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.69.

About Lucid Group

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

See Also

