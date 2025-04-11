Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 1,202,900 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 394.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,507,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $41,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWAN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 285,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,485.95. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 62,482 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $1,878,833.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,338.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,862 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE CWAN opened at $23.06 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $27.85.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. Research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.