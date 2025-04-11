Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 550,900 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,419,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 550,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $38,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 5,870.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 126,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 124,338 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,222,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 157,403 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,275,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after buying an additional 268,971 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,932,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,586,000 after buying an additional 2,708,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 42.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 169.62%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

