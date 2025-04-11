Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 86,391 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 679,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,391 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $42,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canopy Partners LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,399,000 after acquiring an additional 154,751 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1,131.3% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,175,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,533,000 after purchasing an additional 38,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.14. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 24,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $1,642,912.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,456.66. This trade represents a 35.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $70,696.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,222. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,272. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

