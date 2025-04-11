Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,066,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $39,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,151,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 589,082 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of NIO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,305,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in NIO by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 726,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 157,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 662,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 187,260 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.83%. NIO’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra Research upgraded NIO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res lowered NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on NIO from $4.20 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

