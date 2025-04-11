Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $38.79 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $38,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Public Storage by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 39,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 47,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,221 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,159,000 after purchasing an additional 27,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Public Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $333.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.08.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $278.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.46. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.31 and a 1 year high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.89%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

