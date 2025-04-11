Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 154.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $42,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 635.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $178,019.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. The trade was a 8.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,565. The trade was a 41.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $210.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.00. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $170.25 and a one year high of $258.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.