Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 139,722 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,926,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,722 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $40,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 295.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 656.8% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 36.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.