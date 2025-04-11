Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,002,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $48,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Warby Parker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,645,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,047,000 after purchasing an additional 89,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after buying an additional 69,108 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,144,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,916,000 after buying an additional 842,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Warby Parker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,375,000 after buying an additional 27,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,519,000 after buying an additional 268,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

Warby Parker Trading Down 8.1 %

NYSE WRBY opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.24 and a beta of 2.00. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $657,783.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,562.72. This represents a 53.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $274,807.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,179.04. The trade was a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,651 shares of company stock worth $2,313,092 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

