Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $43.88 Million Position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 857,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,878,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAA. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 85,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 65,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAAA opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.25. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 52-week low of $50.44 and a 52-week high of $52.06.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Company Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

