RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Given New $231.00 Price Target at Barclays

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $234.00 to $231.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $318.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.80.

RNR stock traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.92. 383,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.62. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $208.98 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total value of $254,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at $20,178,270.72. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,587.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

