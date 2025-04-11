Rep. Greg Landsman Sells Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently sold shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Parker-Hannifin stock on March 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SARAH LANDSMAN TRADITIONAL IRA” account.

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) on 3/27/2025.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $559.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $633.78 and a 200 day moving average of $651.30. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

