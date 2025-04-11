Rep. Jared Moskowitz Purchases Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) recently bought shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in TJX Companies stock on March 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (5)” account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 1/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 1/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) on 1/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 1/15/2025.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $128.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.59.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Moskowitz

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz’s career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.