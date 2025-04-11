Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT). In a filing disclosed on April 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Reddit stock on March 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 3/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 3/11/2025.

Reddit Trading Down 8.2 %

RDDT stock opened at $101.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.16. Reddit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $230.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Reddit from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Reddit from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.73.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In related news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 11,965 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $1,883,410.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,418 shares in the company, valued at $7,621,477.38. The trade was a 19.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 48,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $7,834,261.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 599,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,565,226. This represents a 7.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 603,794 shares of company stock valued at $89,386,704 in the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Reddit

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth $1,256,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Reddit by 202.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Reddit by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at about $818,000.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

