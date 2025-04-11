Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.75, but opened at $57.33. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $60.63, with a volume of 988 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Republic Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.22). Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.05%.

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John T. Rippy sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $203,381.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,698.95. This trade represents a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Feaster sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $93,386.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,805.26. This trade represents a 24.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the third quarter worth $224,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 338.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the period. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

