Research Analysts Offer Predictions for OII FY2025 Earnings

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Oceaneering International in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Oceaneering International’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.60 million.

OII has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

OII stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $30.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,729.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 67,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 65,305 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 9,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

