Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 116,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,849,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,299,000 after buying an additional 243,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,388,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,271,000 after acquiring an additional 92,409 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,815,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,331,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,295,000 after acquiring an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,114,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 3.6 %

LXP opened at $7.42 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $100.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 415.38%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

