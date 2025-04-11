Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 21,792 Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,337 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,918,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $22,303,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $16,253,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,599,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE SILA opened at $25.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

