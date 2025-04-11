Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $1.13 Million in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 34,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,185,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,166,000 after buying an additional 1,167,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 21,038,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $578,564,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 2,225 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $68,040.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,531.92. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,212,077 shares of company stock valued at $191,824,043 and have sold 21,178,742 shares valued at $582,769,150. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDR. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Endeavor Group stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently -9.02%.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

