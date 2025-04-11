Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $501,000 in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALEX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter valued at $1,151,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 35.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,033,000 after buying an additional 363,223 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 35,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.03. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 16th.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

