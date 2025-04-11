Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $716,000 in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 134.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,271,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,177,000 after buying an additional 8,872,450 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 841,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,335,000 after acquiring an additional 688,414 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,963,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,877,000 after acquiring an additional 517,382 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,494,000 after acquiring an additional 434,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 439,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,987,000 after purchasing an additional 297,797 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $92.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.15. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $90.41 and a 1-year high of $97.90.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

