Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $774,000 in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CALM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 23,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth $788,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,061.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,089 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 339.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods
In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $88,965.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,427.17. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Report on Cal-Maine Foods
Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 2.3 %
CALM opened at $94.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average of $95.83. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $116.41. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.11.
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $4.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cal-Maine Foods
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cal-Maine Foods
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.