Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Brady by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 94,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Brady by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 177,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Brady by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brady by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,243,000 after buying an additional 59,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Brady by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 54,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 18,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRC opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.75. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average of $73.21.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $356.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.21 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

