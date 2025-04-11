Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Stock Down 3.5 %

OSIS opened at $184.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.01. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $220.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,950.72. This trade represents a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $528,936.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,150. This trade represents a 35.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Further Reading

