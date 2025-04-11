Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVT. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Avnet by 1,768.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Performance

AVT stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

