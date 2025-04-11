Retail Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 11th

Tesla, Apple, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Alibaba Group, UnitedHealth Group, and Berkshire Hathaway are the seven Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies engaged in selling goods and services directly to consumers. The performance of these stocks is often influenced by consumer spending trends, economic conditions, and seasonal buying patterns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.86. 92,286,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,753,984. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.12. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.67 billion, a PE ratio of 122.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded up $7.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.10. 51,924,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,956,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.08 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.33.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Amazon.com stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.94. 27,645,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,501,396. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.47. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $7.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $389.17. 11,480,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,184,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.81. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $468.35.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.25. The stock had a trading volume of 27,404,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,454,683. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.55. The firm has a market cap of $252.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded up $9.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $603.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,090,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,227. The company has a market capitalization of $552.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $511.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.87. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $8.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $523.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,066,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,476. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $502.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.35. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $395.66 and a 12-month high of $539.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

