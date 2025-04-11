Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,528 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $9,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,685,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,575,000 after purchasing an additional 954,202 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,910,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,530,000 after purchasing an additional 837,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,931,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,170,000 after purchasing an additional 562,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $31.86 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. Research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.15%.

REXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

