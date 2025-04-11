Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.67 and last traded at $52.24, with a volume of 5300513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Clarkson Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $2.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 143,872.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,264,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,203 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 129,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 807,610 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,032,000. Palliser Capital UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 989,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,188,000 after acquiring an additional 674,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,606,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

