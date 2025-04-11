RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,919 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.04%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

