RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 236194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RLJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.82.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.36. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $329.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.66 million. Analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Patricia L. Gibson acquired 10,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 124,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,462.51. This trade represents a 8.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 134,093 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,018,000 after purchasing an additional 232,393 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,166,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,429,000 after purchasing an additional 240,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.